Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have some explaining to do.

The exes were spotted together for a second consecutive time at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, this time at a screening for Ash Is Purest White on Friday evening. Eagle-eye fans caught the supermodel and singer sitting next to each other inside the theater, though a video posted to Bella's Instagram Stories indicates she traveled alone to the event.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) captioned an Instagram photo with two male friends, "honestly just tryna watch movies."

Speculation that the pair's romance is back on sparked after a photo of Bella and The Weeknd kissing surfaced.