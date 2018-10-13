Let's Discuss Jessica Simpson's $13,000 Sunglasses Collection

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sat., Oct. 13, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Simpson

Twitter

Don't let the candid confessions and down-to-earth family Instagrams fool you—Jessica Simpson's wardrobe proves that sometimes celebrities are absolutely, positively nothing like us.

The pregnant star is certainly no stranger to designer duds galore—we're talking head-to-toe looks straight from the runway and couture gowns—but there's one fashion accessory that she's been building a small army of before our very eyes: sunglasses.

That's right y'all, we put our armchair detective skills to good use by investigating the singer-turned-fashion-mogul's sunglasses collection for us all to pore over.

And whether it's an oversized cat eye, a retro round look or even a bedazzled number, there's no frame too over-the-top (and no designer too fancy shmancy) for Ashlee Simpson's older sis.

What's more, the 37-year-old doesn't seem to wear her lenses too many times in a row. Hey, if you've got ‘em, flaunt ‘em.

By our calculations, Jessica has worn nearly $13,000 worth of sunglasses this year alone!  Take a peek at the many, many peepers the bubbly blonde has worn recently…

Photos

Jessica Simpson's Crazy Expensive Sunglasses Collection

BRB, we suddenly feel the need to go shopping...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Fashion , Million Dollar Wardrobes , Style Collective , Life/Style , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gina Rodriguez, Natalie Portman, George Clooney, Variety's Power of Women 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Stairs, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Gown Looks a Lot Like These Celebrity Dresses

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Highs

The Best Royal Wedding Dresses of All Time

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Crazy Expensive Sunglasses Collection

Kiss, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding Style: Comparing Guests' Fashionable Looks

ESC: Dakota Johnson, Street Style

Celeb's Best Street Style

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.