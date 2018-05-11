ABC Renews 8 Shows, Including All of Shondaland

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Fri., May. 11, 2018 3:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
How to Get Away With Murder, Viola Davis

ABC

Fans of Shondaland, breathe easy. All of ABC's current offerings from powerhouse producer Shonda Rhimes are staying put.

The network just announced a laundry list of comedy and drama renewals for the 2018-19 season, and it includes every single series from Rhimes' production shingle currently airing on the network. We're talking How to Get Away With Murder. We're talking Station 19. We're even talking For the People. We know, we're as surprised at that last one as you. (And before you panic, Grey's Anatomy was already renewed for its record-making 15th season.)

Joining the three Shondaland series in celebrating good news on this Friday afternoon are veteran comedies American Housewife, Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless, as well as relative newcomer Splitting Up Together. Sadly, Zach Braff's Alex, Inc. didn't make the cut and won't be back next year.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

With Upfront presentations set to begin in New York City on Monday, May 14, the big five broadcast networks have been busy renewing and canceling their current crop of shows, making it a bit difficult for even the most savvy of TV obsessives to keep up with the latest news. But have no fear, we've got your back here at E! News. 

To keep up to date on the latest renewals and cancellations, check out our handy gallery above. And if you're favorite show is nowhere to be found, that just means its fate hasn't been decided yet. So keep those fingers crossed!

ABC's fall line-up will be revealed in full on Tuesday, May 15.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ ABC , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Shonda Rhimes , How to Get Away With Murder , Black-ish
Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o, Chopard party, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bubble Watch

Bubble Watch 2018: All the TV Shows Yet to Be Renewed

Renewed/Canceled gallery, 9-1-1, Young Sheldon

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Charmed Reboot, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey

Roswell and Charmed Reboots Picked Up by The CW—Plus, The Vampire Diaries Spinoff!

RuPaul, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

RuPaul Is Heading to Netflix for Your Next Comedy Obsession

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

Get a First Look at The Bachelorette Limo Arrivals: A Chicken Suit, a Bull, and a Cardboard Arie

Last Man Standing

Last Man Standing Is Officially Returning on Fox

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.