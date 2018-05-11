The house just keeps getting fuller!

If there's one thing we love about the cast of Fuller House—besides the fact that they have given us two fun sitcoms—is how close they are in real life. On screen they are family by blood, but off screen they are family by choice.

Most recently, both Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin welcomed John Stamo's son Billy Stamos into their Fuller House family. Their meeting was too cute and made it so obvious that this cast is more than co-workers. They get along great, spend time together when they're not being paid and are at all big life events.

See the best friendship moments from the cast that really is family below. Even if they don't do Fuller House forever—gasp it'll probably end one day—they'll always be our second family.