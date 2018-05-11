Roswell and Charmed Reboots Picked Up by The CW—Plus, The Vampire Diaries Spinoff!

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., May. 11, 2018 3:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Two reboots and a spinoff: The CW's 2018-19 TV season in a nutshell!

The network has officially picked up reboots of Roswell and Charmed to series for the 2018-19 TV season, along with a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, which ends its five-season run this summer.

In addition to the three series that have us all kinds of excited, the network also announced the pick-up of two other series. 

Here's a rundown of the five shows The CW picked up for the 2018-19 TV season: 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Roswell, New Mexico: The Originals' Carina Adly Mackenzie is behind this new take on the Roswell High book series, which inspired Jason Katim's hit that ran from 1999-2001. This modern take focuses on the daughter of undocumented immigrants reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, where she ends up discovering a shocking truth about her teen crush-turned-police officer: He's an alien. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance. Julie Plec serves as an executive producer and directed the pilot. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Tyler Blackburn and Michael Trevino all star. 

Charmed Reboot, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey

Getty Images

Charmed: Prepare to meet a new trio of sisters who discover they are witches after the tragic death of their mother in this new take on Charmed from Jane the Virgin's Jennie Urman. Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery will play the three sisters who must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Legacies: A spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals from Julie Plec, this is the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Attending the school? Klaus and Hayley's daughter Hope Mikaelson, Alaric Saltzman's twins, Lizzie and Josie, and other young adults. Will these young witches, vampires and werewolves become the heroes they want to be—or the villains they were born to be?

All American: Think The O.C. meets Friday Night Lights in this drama, executive produced by Greg Berlanti, that centers on a rising high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The show is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.

In the Dark: Per the CW, this drama from Corinne Kingsbury focuses on "a flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only ‘witness' to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Originals , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , The Vampire Diaries
Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o, Chopard party, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bubble Watch

Bubble Watch 2018: All the TV Shows Yet to Be Renewed

Renewed/Canceled gallery, 9-1-1, Young Sheldon

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder

ABC Renews 8 Shows, Including All of Shondaland

RuPaul, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

RuPaul Is Heading to Netflix for Your Next Comedy Obsession

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

Get a First Look at The Bachelorette Limo Arrivals: A Chicken Suit, a Bull, and a Cardboard Arie

Last Man Standing

Last Man Standing Is Officially Returning on Fox

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.