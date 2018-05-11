Two reboots and a spinoff: The CW's 2018-19 TV season in a nutshell!

The network has officially picked up reboots of Roswell and Charmed to series for the 2018-19 TV season, along with a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, which ends its five-season run this summer.

In addition to the three series that have us all kinds of excited, the network also announced the pick-up of two other series.

Here's a rundown of the five shows The CW picked up for the 2018-19 TV season: