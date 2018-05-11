9 Most Inspiring Quotes From Oprah Winfrey's USC Commencement Speech

On overcoming today's era of hysteria: "What I've learned in all these years is that we're not supposed to match it or even get locked into resisting or pushing against it. We're supposed to see this moment in time for what it is. We're supposed to see through it and transcend it. That is how you overcome hysteria, and that is how you overcome the sniping at one another, the trolling, the mean spirited partisanship on both sides of the aisle, the divisiveness, the injustices, the out and out hatred. You use it. Use this moment to encourage you to embolden you and to literally push you into the rising of your life."

On choosing your leaders: "I hesitate to say this because the rumors from my last big speech have finally died down, but here it is: Vote. Pay attention to what the people who claim to represent you are doing and saying in your name and on your behalf... If they go low—thank you, Michelle Obama—we go to the polls. People died for that right. I think about it every time I cast a vote, so don't let their sacrifice be in vain."

Oprah's hope for the Class of 2018: "I hold you in the light, and I wish you curiosity and confidence, and I wish you ethics and enlightenment. I wish you guts… I wish you propose and the passion that goes along with that purpose. I hope that everyone of you contributes to the conversation of our culture and our time and to some genuine communication… I hope you shake things up, and when the time comes to bet on yourself, I hope you double down."