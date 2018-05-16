2018 Billboard Music Awards: By The Numbers

The 2018 Billboard Music Awardsare just days away, so it's time to learn the stats on this year's show.

The ceremony's host will by none other than 12-time Billboard Music Award winner Kelly Clarkson. While the star is not nominated this year, she will be pulling double duty as host and performer alongside John Legend. To top things off, Clarkson has said she has 20 costume changes planned for the telecast. Good luck, Kelly!

When cameras aren't on the American Idol alum, they'll be on this year's winners. With 15 nominations, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Marsare leading the pack of nomineesand are expected to leave the show with some new hardware for their trophy cabinets. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift currently holds the title of top winner in BBMA history with 21 statues under her belt. Plus, she's up again this year in five more categories, including Top Artist.