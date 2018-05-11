Talk about an awkward fan encounter!

During Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, Ryan Reynolds recalled receiving a high five from a fan whose wife was being rolled away on a stretcher.

Here's what happened: Reynolds had just boarded a plane when he spotted two honeymooners sitting nearby. Before the plane took off, he noticed the wife had become "violently and horribly ill."

"It was not, like, a pretty little sick bag kind of thing," he told Graham Norton. "It was just like I'm going to paint with my organs. Like, it was just crazy."

People started "freaking out," Reynolds recalled, and the woman was taken away in a stretcher. As she was being wheeled away, her husband noticed Reynolds and yelled, "Deadpool! No way! High five!"