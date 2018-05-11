Chris Pratt Brings Back "What's My Snack" for Season 2—and He's Going H.A.M.

by Serrie Ro | Fri., May. 11, 2018 2:54 PM

Chris Pratt's "What's My Snack" food series is back by popular demand!

The Avengers star posted a video on his Instagram account announcing that the series is back with a pilot for season two. He captioned his post, "So blessed by the glowing reviews I'll probably get for #whatsmysnack season 2. Just got picked up for a full season order!! 22 episodes!!!" He added the hashtags #jurassicworldfallenkingdom and #averngersinfinitywar in his post, promoting his most recent films. 

The pilot episode begins by exploring "the most important meal of the day," that's right, breakfast. The actor turns his camera to show a loaded plate of scrambled eggs and lamb. Pratt doesn't fail to incorporate his comedic flare as he somehow connects him eating eggs to the opening of his new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in a shameless self-promotion.

"We got lamb from the farm, and we got eggs from, you guessed it, Ralphs. I'm in LA, I don't have any farm fresh eggs here, but I do have eggs and eggs are from chickens and chickens descended from oviraptors, which are dinosaurs. Oh speaking of which Jurassic World opens on June 22nd."

He then points the camera to his Star-Lord action figure which he has standing next to his food and adds "Infinity Wars also in theaters."

Stars Really Do Eat

Pratt really seems to have enjoyed his meal because he uploaded a second video in his series, starting with him tapping the corners of his mouth with a napkin and explaining that he doesn't think he took "quite enough time to chew." 

He kept up his antics by groaning in satisfaction and asking a now lying down Star-Lord how he was feeling after the meal. 

He informs his fans that he's bulking up right now, saying its "all about tides and seasons. Right now I'm in the season of putting on the bulk and soon it will be a season of ripping down the bulk. It's a vicious cycle, but this parts pretty fun. But I am going to go take my first of many naps today."

According to the actor, his plate of eggs and lamb was about 4,000 calories. 

We haven't seen a "What's My Snack" episode since he started filming for the Jurassic film, back in April of 2017. We can't wait to see the full 22 episodes of this season!

Chris Pratt
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and celebrity gossip.        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
