Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 11, 2018 1:17 PM

Praise be! The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with her first child. 

The Australian actress announced the news on Friday via social media. "I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news-I'm going to be a Mama!" Yvonne captioned a photo of her growing baby bump. "So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!"

This marks Yvonne and husband Tim Loden's first child together. 

At the 2017 Emmys, the star revealed to E! News exclusively that she had tied the knot only months prior. "We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, it was ridiculously hot," she recalled of their Northern California nuptials. "But we had a great time."

"We all made it through and did some dancing. It was fantastic," Loden gushed. 

Strahovski is also known for her roles in Chuck and Dexter

Congratulations to the parents-to-be! 

