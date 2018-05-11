by Lauren Piester | Fri., May. 11, 2018 1:05 PM
The Bachelorette is almost back and it's business as usual in terms of hot guys getting out of limos.
E! News has an exclusive new promo (which airs tonight on ABC) featuring Becca Kufrin's men arriving at the mansion and while some of them appear to just be their hot selves as they take their first steps towards their potential future wife, a few have taken things a step further, as we've come to expect.
One arrives in a full chicken suit. Another comes in riding a bull. Someone brought confetti guns, one is down on one knee, Becca-style, and one lovely manbun brings along a friend in the shape of a cardboard cut out of Arie Luyendyk Jr.
In case you've forgotten, Arie proposed to Becca during the last finale of The Bachelor, then a few months later, invited the show's cameras to watch him break up with her for nearly an hour, then got back together with runner up Lauren Burnham. It was brutal.
Now Becca's on a new path to find a new, hotter, guy who hopefully doesn't talk about cardigans quite so much, though now we're wondering: Is a chicken suit better than a cardigan?
Just about two weeks until we get to see who's in that chicken suit, and boy can we not wait!
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
