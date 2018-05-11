Best promposal ever?

A Burger King in Boston got up the courage to ask out the "girl next door" this week. A photo shared by the Burger King Twitter account on Wednesday shows the location with a sign out front that reads, "@Wendys prom?"

In response, Wendy's tweeted, "Ok, but don't get handsy and we have to be home by 10."

After getting the response, a clearly excited Burger King changed the sign to read "she said yes!"

"Looking forward to it. let's aim for king and queen of prom," Burger King tweeted to Wendy's, along with a photo of the updated sign and a corsage.