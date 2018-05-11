Maciel / BACKGRID
It was ladies night for this star-studded group.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Coxand Ellen DeGeneresheaded out on the town Thursday night for a gal pal dinner at Los Angeles hot spot, Craig's. The Friends co-stars and the daytime talk show host were all spotted leaving the restaurant. Despite their famous faces, they kept a low-profile in laid-back black ensembles.
The Yellow Birds actress and comedian were also spotted at Portia De Rossi's launch party for her new art company, General Public. de Rossi also joined the ladies for dinner.
It seems Aniston's famous longtime friends are keeping her company amid her split from husband of two years, Justin Theroux. The former couple announced the news nearly three months ago.
Since then, Aniston has been living her life as usual. "They have completely moved on and are not looking back. They are working out their financial affairs privately and hope to come to a resolution relatively quickly," a source told E! News in March. "Jen and Justin are both moving on full speed ahead."
In particular, the star enjoys her privacy with yoga sessions at her house and visits from friends. In addition to star-studded birthday gatherings, Aniston also partakes in "Sunday night dinners" with Cox and their gal pals "whenever possible," the source noted.
"She is doing just fine and will be ok. She has a lot of great people in her life who are very supportive and who she considers family," the source also tells E! News.
Case in point: Thursday night's dinner.