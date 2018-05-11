The beginning of the end is upon us, Once Upon a Time fans.

But before we can truly say goodbye to the long-running ABC fairy tale mash-up after seven seasons, there's one last epic adventure to go on. One that will see Cinderella team up with Snow White, pit Rumplestiltskin against, well, Rumplestiltskin, and, eventually, take us back to Storybrooke one last time.

Beginning tonight, the two-part series finale sees our heroes—in the throes of celebration after finally waking up to who they really are—face down a threat from Wish Rumple so dastardly that it's going to require plenty of reinforcements. And that's where the returning original stars—including Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas—come into play.