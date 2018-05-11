Frightened Rabbit Frontman Scott Hutchison Found Dead

Singer Scott Hutchison has been found dead at the age of 36.

BBC News reports that police have identified a body found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry as Hutchison, the frontman for the Scottish band Frightened Rabbit, who went missing earlier this week. The band has also posted a heartbreaking message on social media, confirming the news.

"There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort," the statement reads. "Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you to continue doing this."