The 2018 Cannes Film Festival Is for Fashionistas! Vote for the Best Dressed Star so Far

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., May. 11, 2018 9:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival is officially in full swing! In addition to movie premieres, gorgeous views of France and celebrities in hoards, Cannes is known for its fierce fashion moments.

Whenever a celebrity steps out at the iconic film festival it's a chance to show off their unparalleled style and grace. This year's attendees have yet to disappoint with pastel pantsuits—we're looking at you Cate Blanchett—and gorgeous gowns and we're in awe of their glamor. Blanchett rocked a yellow pantsuit, followed it by a beige/pink pantsuit and capped it off with a lace, full-length gown and that's just a handful of days into the event. 

Kristen Stewart has been a style star since she showed up at Cannes as one of its official jury members. She rocked a blue tweed pant suit and followed it up with a black tulle-bottomed gown for two killer looks in one day.

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Star Sightings

Bella Hadid, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore donned a stunning red caped dress complete with a feather train and we're not worthy of this ensemble. Lupita Nyong'o showed off a white modern gown—complete with a cage-design on top and feathers on bottom—after appearing with the cast of 355 in a black summer-approved look on Thursday.

Other stars who impressed us with their wardrobe choices were Amber Heard—in a bold floral gown—and Irina Shayk. Shayk opted for a sexy red number that showed off a lot of leg and then showed a more elegant side with a black tiered high-low gown and diamond jewels.

Penélope Cruz stole the show when she showed up in a sparkly dress and channeled her inner angel during the festival's opening ceremony. She then attended the Everybody Knows premiere with her husband Javier Bardem and sizzled in a black feathered frock. Other A-listers like Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing and Bella Hadid also wowed.

Cannes might be about the films, but in all honesty we're here for the fashion. Vote for your favorite fashionista from this year's legendary festival below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes 2018, Cate Blanchett

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In custom Mary Katrantzou.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes 2018, Amber Heard

George Pimentel/WireImage

Amber Heard

In Valentino.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Lupita Nyong

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

In Christian Dior.

Article continues below

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Julianne Moore

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

In Givenchy Couture.

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Penelope Cruz

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

In vintage Chanel.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Fan Bingbing

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

In Ali Karoui Couture.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Julianne Moore

George Pimentel/WireImage

Julianne Moore

In Saint Laurent.

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Romee Strijd

Venturelli/WireImage

Romee Strijd

In a silver Alberta Ferretti gown and Bvlgari Jewels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Irina Shayk

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

In a black tiered tulip gown.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Leomie Anderson

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Leomie Anderson

In Twinset gown and Chopard jewels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Li Yuchun

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Li Yuchun

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

2018 Cannes Fashion Poll
Which A-list fashionista is winning Cannes with their A+ style?
21.0%
1.7%
14.4%
11.6%
16.0%
3.3%
14.9%
2.8%
11.0%
3.3%

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Fashion , 2018 Cannes Film Festival , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Apple News
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Christina Aguilera, Feature

Before Christina Aguilera Releases Her Next Album, Relive Her Most Iconic Music Video Moments!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Happy Mother's Day to Hollywood's First Time Moms, Including Khloe Kardashian, Amal Clooney, Kylie Jenner and More!

The Royals 410

Prince Liam Tries to Steer King Robert Off the Path of Corruption Before It's Too Late on The Royals

Kyle West, The Arrangement 210

Kyle West Sets the Record Straight About Who He Truly Is on The Arrangement

Willow, The Royals 410

Runaway Bride?! Is Willow Going to Leave King Robert at the Altar on the Season 4 Finale of The Royals?

Emilia Clarke, A Star Wars Story Premiere

Fashion Police

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.