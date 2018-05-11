Kris Jennerhasn't forgotten all that her famous kids have put her through.

In honor of Mother's Day approaching, the momager and her second child, Kim Kardashian, paid a visit to Live With Kelly and Ryan, where Jenner reminisced about the nights her kids kept her up worrying. One particular child came to mind.

"Khloe [Kardashian] for sure," she responded. "Khloe would sneak out at night when she was a teenager and I don't think she could even drive yet."

While Kim estimated her younger sister was around 14 years old at the time, Kris described how "she would stuff the bed, so that if we peeked into the room, it looked like her." Meanwhile, she had escaped out the window.

"I'd hear her music blasting," Kim remembered. "Go knock on the door—it would be locked."

Where would she go? "She was with her gaggle of friends," Kris added.