John Stamos' Baby Boy Adorably Hangs Out With Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 11, 2018 6:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, Billy Stamos

Instagram

Everywhere Billy looks, everywhere Billy goes, there's a heart, a hand to hold onto...from his dad's famous co-stars. 

John Stamos's newborn son Billy caught up with his dad's famous on-screen and off-screen besties, Bob Saget(aka Danny Tanner) and Lori Laughlin (Aunt Becky) and the photographic evidence will make your heart melt. Stamos posted a pic of the group on social media Thursday night, comparing them all to characters from The Wizard of Oz

"The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins," he captioned the shot. 

"The sweetest little munchkin ever," Loughlin replied in a comment. 

It seems little Billy has even been fashionably initiated into the Full House family because the tot was sporting a onesie that read "Jesse and the Rippers" on the back, a nod to Stamos' character, Uncle Jesse's rock band. 

Photos

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: Romance Rewind

The first-time dad welcomed his little one with wife Caitlin McHugh in mid-April after first revealing they were expecting in December 2017. "I will be a fun dad," he told People at the time. "I've been practicing for a long time."

As for their firstborns name, it was a tribute to a special man in Stamos' life. 

"Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father)," he wrote on an Instagram at the time of the baby's birth.

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son.

Welcome to the Full House fam, Billy! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Stamos , Lori Loughlin , Bob Saget , Babies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Is Struggling With Post-Baby Work Outs: ''It's Not the Same''

Kendall Jenner Admits It's Weird Kylie Jenner Had a Baby

Tristan Thompson Breaks His Silence on Baby True

Kendall Jenner, Elle, June 2018

Kendall Jenner Admits It's Weird Kylie Jenner Had a Baby Before Her

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her "Sweet" Nickname for Baby True

Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to a Baby Boy Named Hart

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.