If an engagement is in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's near future, A-Rod isn't giving away any hints.

During his guest appearance on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, the baseball star discussed his initial reaction to hearing Lopez's new song "El Anillo," which translates to the "The Ring," and whether a proposal might be down the line.

Before Lopez released the single, she invited Rodriguez to her studio to get a sneak peek. After reading the lyrics, the former New York Yankees player said, "'Babe, it sounds like they're talking about us.'" Of course, with lyrics like "home run with three on base," the singer was indeed referencing her man.

"I knew it was going to be a smash the first time I heard it," he said.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked the sports analyst if he was thinking about a proposal, Rodriguez replied, "I will say this: When it happens, Jimmy, you'll be the first to know."