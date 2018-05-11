This is Christina Aguilera stripped...again.

The brooding ballad "Twice," released Friday, follows the Kanye West-produced "Accelerate," featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign. Aguilera tweeted she loves the song's "raw vocal quality," and she's especially proud of the "spiritual emotion and tone" it captures and conveys for her.

"Well, you're no angel / I never asked you to be / You're my danger, 'cause that's just what I need / But it still hurts me," the five-time Grammy winner sings. "Well, sometimes I wonder what is the meaning of my life / I found the price of love and lost my mind / I will forgive them all of my wrongs and my rights / I'd do it all again and won't think twice / Won't think twice."

"Twice" is one of "many moods" expressed on Liberation, Aguilera added. The album, out June 15, features collaborations with Demi Lovato, Keida and Shenseea, and Aguilera worked with producers and songwriters such as Mike Dean, Julia Michaels, Anderson .Paak and Tayla Parx.