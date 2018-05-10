by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:55 PM
The Star Wars galaxy has officially descended onto Hollywood!
As the excitement continues to grow around Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's upcoming film Solo: A Star Wars Story, the cast came together to celebrate the official Los Angeles premiere Thursday night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and even Chewbacca were on hand to pose for photographers and chat with reporters from around the world.
In the film, Han Solo will meet his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounter the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. What comes next is a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.
Before the movie hits theatres May 25, take a look at the familiar faces who graced the Hollywood premiere presented by Nissan in our gallery below.
Whoever said red carpets have to be boring clearly hasn't met this dynamic duo.
While all eyes may be on the outfit, the actress revealed her "nails from outer space" and jewelry from Movado on Instagram Stories.
Date night done right! The A-list couple step out to celebrate the Star Wars franchise.
Article continues below
It's time to rock some red! The Hollywood actor and rapper arrives in style to the star-studded premiere.
We've found Han Solo! The actor has lots of reasons to celebrate tonight in Hollywood.
Qi'Ra is in the house! The actress steps out in a red floral dress for the matching red carpet.
Article continues below
The actor is just one of the many surprise guests who showed up for the Hollywood premiere.
The creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises wouldn't miss out on this special event.
From Westworld to Star Wars! The actress puts her own spin on the black dress during her evening out.
Article continues below
The actress turns heads for all the right reasons in her sparkling gown.
While he may have guest starred on tonight's The Big Bang Theory, the actor wouldn't miss this premiere.
Article continues below
Han Solo's on-screen mentor keeps things casual in a navy blue ensemble.
After professing her love for the Star Wars franchise on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, we can only imagine how excited the actress is to be in attendance.
The Westworld star looks like a million bucks on the red carpet.
Article continues below
The man behind Dryden Vos arrives at the El Capitan Theatre for premiere night.
Pretty Unreal right? "Do you think I'm excited enough? #starwarsnerd #hansolo @starwars @disneystudios," the actress shared on Instagram from the carpet.
Who's ready to celebrate? The Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back veteran returns to celebrate the newest movie in the franchise.
Article continues below
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!