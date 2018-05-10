Solo: A Star Wars Story Premieres in Hollywood: See All the Red Carpet Photos

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:55 PM

The Star Wars galaxy has officially descended onto Hollywood!

As the excitement continues to grow around Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's upcoming film Solo: A Star Wars Story, the cast came together to celebrate the official Los Angeles premiere Thursday night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and even Chewbacca were on hand to pose for photographers and chat with reporters from around the world.

In the film, Han Solo will meet his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounter the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. What comes next is a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

Before the movie hits theatres May 25, take a look at the familiar faces who graced the Hollywood premiere presented by Nissan in our gallery below.

Photos

Solo: A Star Wars Story Hollywood Premiere

Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alden Ehrenreich

We've found Han Solo!  The actor has lots of reasons to celebrate tonight in Hollywood. 

Emilia Clark, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Clark

Qi'Ra is in the house! The actress steps out in a red floral dress for the matching red carpet. 

George Lucas, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Rob Latour/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

George Lucas

The creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises wouldn't miss out on this special event. 

Joonas Suotamo, Chewbacca, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joonas Suotamo & Chewbacca

Chewbacca meet Chewbacca! 

Yvette Nicole Brown, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

After professing her love for the Star Wars franchise on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, we can only imagine how excited the actress is to be in attendance. 

Angela Sarafyan, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Rob Latour/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Angela Sarafyan

The Westworld star looks like a million bucks on the red carpet. 

Constance Zimmer, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Constance Zimmer

Pretty Unreal right? "Do you think I'm excited enough? #starwarsnerd #hansolo @starwars @disneystudios," the actress shared on Instagram from the carpet. 

Mario Lopez, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mario Lopez

We may know what the Saved By the Bell star thinks of the new movie based on his thumbs up.  

