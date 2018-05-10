CBS
by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:57 PM
CBS
Was that possibly the nerdiest wedding to have ever occurred?
Sheldon and Amy just tied the knot on the Big Bang Theory and boy were there a lot of guest stars. Kathy Bates! Laurie Metcalf! Jerry O'Connell! Wil Wheaton!
But clearly the crown jewel of it all was Mark Hamill, who agreed to officiate the wedding after Howard found his dog (named Bark Hamill), meaning former officiant Wil was out of a job and ready for a Trek vs. Wars showdown. Too bad Mark didn't even know who he was...and too bad for Mark that Sheldon and Amy were late to the wedding due to a scientific breakthrough, so he had to field Star Wars questions from the guests.
Sheldon and Amy eventually made it down the aisle and brought Mark Hamill to full tears with their vows, which were truly something.
"I can't imagine loving you more than I do right now, but I felt that way yesterday, and the day before yesterday, and the day before that," Amy said. "Sheldon, I don't know what the future holds, but I know that I've never been happier than I am in this moment, marrying you."
Then it was Sheldon's turn.
"Amy, I usually know exactly what to say, but in this moment, I have no words. I guess I'm overwhelmed by you, in a good way, not in the elevator in the Haunted Mansion way. Even if I can't tell you now how I feel, I will spend my life showing you how much I love you."
CBS
Now, this is all very nice and good, but we'd like to take a minute to address a strange through-line in this episode and this show in general where the women do not care about things like Star Wars or the Avengers. Bernadette didn't even know which movie was the latest Avengers movie until Howard reminded her she slept through it, and Amy had little to no reaction to Mark Hamill officiating her wedding.
Those are two of the biggest franchises in all of pop culture, especially at the current moment, and no longer really nerdy or niche pieces of pop culture. Women like them too, and Bernadette and Amy (and Penny!) should be allowed to enjoy them, or at least appreciate the fact that Mark Freakin' Hamill was crying at this wedding.
Enjoying pop culture is fun! Everybody should get to do it!
Anyway, congratulations to Sheldon and Amy. See ya in season 12!
The Big Bang Theory will return to CBS in the fall.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!