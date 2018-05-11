Gabrielle Union is ready to get personal in honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month.

In a new video for The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign, the Hollywood actress is opening up about overcoming post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I'm here to tell you that I am a PTSD survivor, thriver, bad ass, MF-er. I was diagnosed with PTSD at 19 after I was raped at gunpoint and I didn't let it stop me," she shared in a home video obtained by E! News. "I didn't want it to define my whole life and it doesn't have to. Asking for help, needing help doesn't make you weak or less worthy of love or support or success. You can literally be anything you want to be. PTSD isn't a death sentence."

In her latest book titled We're Going to Need More Wine, Gabrielle revealed she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint while working at a shoe store.