by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 31, 2018 5:00 AM
Kick the dust up country music fans because Luke Bryan is hitting the road.
After a successful first season serving as a judge on ABC's American Idol, the artist is ready to begin the What Makes You Country tour where he will perform his biggest hits in front of massive crowds across the country.
"It's going to be good. It's good to have summer time coming. It's going to be amazing in these stadiums," Luke teased to E! News before performing at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival earlier this month. "We're doing places like Dodger Stadium. It's the first time a country artist has ever been in there so we're excited about being there."
He added, "We're looking forward to the summer—a busy summer."
Guests on the tour—that includes stops at Boston's Fenway Park and Chicago's Wrigley Field—include Jon Pardi and Sam Hunt. In addition, Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce will appear at select shows.
Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
"My excitement to play these iconic sports stadiums is truly uncontainable," Luke previously told reporters in a Nashville press conference. "Playing my music live is the reason I do what I do and the energy of the fans is what pushes me year after year to deliver a bigger and better experience. I'm so thankful to be in these venues and cities with some of the brightest names in country music. This lineup fires me up and I can't wait to get this tour started!"
While the set list remains top secret, there's no doubt several of his big hits will be played throughout the tour. In fact, we want to know what you want to hear when he comes to your neighborhood.
Vote for your favorite Luke song below and find out when the country music singer is heading to your town online now.
Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!
See Nikki Bella and John Cena Reunite for the First Time After Calling Off Their Wedding: "I Miss You So Much"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?