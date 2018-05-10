Amal Clooney Expresses the Power of Courage During Commencement Week

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 10, 2018 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amal Clooney, Watermark Conference for Women 2018

Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Watermark Conference for Women 2018

Whether or not you're a recent graduate, chances are you will want to hear Amal Clooney's latest speech.

While appearing at Vanderbilt University to celebrate Senior Day, the human rights lawyer delivered a powerful speech to students, faculty and staff.

In her speech, Amal expressed the importance of being courageous even in the face of challenging times.

"Courage, as they say, is contagious. People who have the courage to change their societies—in India, in South Africa, in the United States—inspire each other and create rights for future generations," she shared in video posted on YouTube. "But when I look at the world today, I see that courage is needed more than ever. At a time when women all over the world face physical abuse, restrictions on their ability to work, own property, travel and even have custody over their children, we need courage."

Photos

Graduation Gallery

She continued, "At a time when the LGBT community and every continent struggles for equal rights, freedom from imprisonment and even death, we need courage."

Amal also addressed those in power near Washington D.C. and the importance of a free press.

"At a time when more journalists are in prison around the world than in any time in the last three decades and even here at home—the media is under attack from the White House—we need courage," she explained. "And at a time when our politicians try to conflate the terms refugee and terrorist and make us fear one another, we need courage."

During the university's Senior Day, Amal also received the prestigious Nichols-Chancellor's Medal when she addressed graduating seniors and their families.

"We need young people with the courage to say this is our world now and there's going to be some changes," Amal added during her speech. "Be courageous. Challenge orthodoxy. Stand up for what you believe in. When you are in your rocking chair talking to your grandchildren many years for now, be sure you have a good story to tell."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amal Clooney , School , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Zayn Malik

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tyra Banks, Lisa Bonet, Paper Magazine, 2018

Tyra Banks and Her Mom Recreate Famous Mother-Daughter Photos for Mother's Day

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fox Hates Us, Cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man on Earth

Georgina Chapman, David Oyelowo, Keren Craig, Huma Abedin

Inside Georgina Chapman's Inner Circle: How Huma Abedin, Keren Craig and David Oyelowo Helped Her Survive Scandal

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen List Their NYC Apartment for Almost $14 Million

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Is Struggling With Post-Baby Work Outs: ''It's Not the Same''

Selena Gomez, Back to You

Celebrate Selena Gomez's New Single "Back to You" by Voting for Her Most Iconic Music Videos

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.