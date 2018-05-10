Tyra Banks and her "crazy, fierce" mother prove that beauty, power and a penchant for modeling simply runs in the family.

The America's Next Top Model host and Carolyn London, who together recently wrote the book Perfect Is Boring, recreated photos of famous mother-daughter duos when they were featured in PAPER Magazine.

From powerhouse singer Beyoncéand her designer mom Tina Knowles, Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, to actress Tracee Ellis Ross and her performer mother Diana Ross, the duo expertly mastered the looks and grace of the powerful women who they emulate in honor of this year's Mother's Day.