Vijat Mohindra, Courtesy of Paper Magazine
Tyra Banks and her "crazy, fierce" mother prove that beauty, power and a penchant for modeling simply runs in the family.
The America's Next Top Model host and Carolyn London, who together recently wrote the book Perfect Is Boring, recreated photos of famous mother-daughter duos when they were featured in PAPER Magazine.
From powerhouse singer Beyoncéand her designer mom Tina Knowles, Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, to actress Tracee Ellis Ross and her performer mother Diana Ross, the duo expertly mastered the looks and grace of the powerful women who they emulate in honor of this year's Mother's Day.
Vijat Mohindra, Courtesy of Paper Magazine
In the photo of them as Beyoncé and Tina, Tyra masters the Queen Bey's look by modeling thigh high boots and a dress worthy of the stage, while her mother wears the long locks and black attire that Knowles is frequently seen in.
And like the famous families they transform into, the two family members consistently rely on each other for the love and support that turned them into the people they are today. "I'd be nowhere without my mama Carolyn London's tell-it-like-it-is-advice," the supermodel revealed.
The book, which is on sale now, reveals all the "beauty, booty, and being a boss" lessons that Tyra has learned from her mom over the years.
