Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have listed their luxurious New York City apartment, and it can be all yours for a whopping $13.95 million dollars.

Since the One Madison Park apartment hit the market, it has drawn attention from the Palace of Monaco, who sent their Consul General, Kemal Koprulu, to view the swanky listing. After viewing the unit, the General remarked, "The stunning views caught our attention. It is indeed exceptional in every respect."

The unit was designed by famed architect Peter Marino, who is recognized for his work on the Los Angeles, Paris and Soho locations for Louis Vuitton, to name a few. Four bedrooms are spread across the unit's 3,310 square-feet—not too shabby for the Big Apple!