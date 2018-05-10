Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen List Their NYC Apartment for Almost $14 Million

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 10, 2018 1:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby?s International Realty/WireImage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have listed their luxurious New York City apartment, and it can be all yours for a whopping $13.95 million dollars.

Since the One Madison Park apartment hit the market, it has drawn attention from the Palace of Monaco, who sent their Consul General, Kemal Koprulu, to view the swanky listing. After viewing the unit, the General remarked, "The stunning views caught our attention. It is indeed exceptional in every respect."

The unit was designed by famed architect Peter Marino, who is recognized for his work on the Los Angeles, Paris and Soho locations for Louis Vuitton, to name a few. Four bedrooms are spread across the unit's 3,310 square-feet—not too shabby for the Big Apple! 

Photos

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

Michael Bolla, the Sotheby's International Realty Senior Global Advisor who is responsible for the listing, told E! News, "One Madison is of those buildings where talent met opportunity in the perfect spot at the perfect time and Unit 48 is a masterpiece. It is not just a home in New York, it is a home about New York."

And, of course, the fashionable couple designed the 48th floor to complement their tastes by collaborating with designers, including the Barlas Baylar, from Hudson Furniture, who has had partnerships with Alexander McQueen and who helped to design the 2014 Oscars.

The A-list couple bought the One Madison Park apartment, which is located in the Flatiron District, in February 2014 for $11.7 million dollars.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Brady , Gisele Bündchen , Real Estate , New York City , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Zayn Malik

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Jessica Alba, Rebecca Minkoff

Designer Rebecca Minkoff's Closet Tour: Tips for Small Spaces

Tyra Banks, Lisa Bonet, Paper Magazine, 2018

Tyra Banks and Her Mom Recreate Famous Mother-Daughter Photos for Mother's Day

Amal Clooney, Watermark Conference for Women 2018

Amal Clooney Expresses the Power of Courage During Commencement Week

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fox Hates Us, Cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man on Earth

Georgina Chapman, David Oyelowo, Keren Craig, Huma Abedin

Inside Georgina Chapman's Inner Circle: How Huma Abedin, Keren Craig and David Oyelowo Helped Her Survive Scandal

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Is Struggling With Post-Baby Work Outs: ''It's Not the Same''

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.