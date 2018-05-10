Zendaya Converts This Popular Denim Trend into a Summer Shirt

ESC: Zendaya, Dare to Wear

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

If you appreciate good basics, you'll love Zendaya's new twist on a classic piece.

After the Met Gala, the Greatest Showman actress replaced her custom Versace gown, inspired by French heroine Joan of Arc, with a Versace yellow and blue checkered skirt, polka dot Christian Louboutin "So Kate" pumps and a white T-shirt. Her ensemble is fun-loving and light-hearted with its mix of patters and colors, in contrast to her warrior-like gown from earlier that evening. 

While the 21-year-old's skirt and pumps may be too daring for everyday style, the style of her T-shirt is a necessity for the casual-loving fashionista. Ripped along her collarbone, the n:Philanthropy Harrison Deconstructed Long Sleeve Crew reveals the same flattering parts of the neckline as an off-shoulder top, but in a much more subtle manner. It's a basic white tee with a hint of sultry appeal.

Photos

Zendaya x Boohoo: Her Favorite Looks from the Collection

Although it retails for $88, the new distressed look, a popular style for denim, is a new twist to a wardrobe staple you can wear all year long. Plus, the brand donates 10% of proceeds to Children's Hospital LA and ASPCA. 

Love the style? Shop deconstructed T-shirts below!  

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Tobi

Tear Us Apart Distressed Tee, Now $25

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Rainbow

Distressed Graphic T-Shirt, $6

 

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Forever 21

Distressed One-Shoulder Tee, $28

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Free People

We The Free Destroyed Tee, $58

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

DIESEL

T-Shane T-shirt, $79

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Wildfox

Planetarium Tee, $74

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

IRO

Makla Distressed Linen-Jersey T-Shirt, $185

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Amiri

Slash Cotton T-Shirt, $325

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

SAINT LAURENT

Distressed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $490

