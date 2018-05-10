Met Gala 2018 Style Superlatives: What the Fashion Weighs In

Taylor Jewell/Getty Images for Vogue
by Diana Nguyen | Thu., May. 10, 2018 11:56 AM
The What the Fashion panel has spoken!
"This was definitely the best Met Gala I've seen in the past five years," noted Morgan Stewart. Now that the former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star and co-host Justin Martindale have broken down the Met's style saints and sinners on the E! Snapchat show, we're tapping them for their style superlatives. We're not just talking about the typical "Best Smile" or "Most Popular" wins you see in high school yearbooks either. An over-the-top red carpet demands unique categories—from "Most Extra" to "Most Likely to Play Broccoli in the High School Play"—that only our fabulous hosts can explain.
Most Extra: Zendaya
"Her Joan of Arc look got all of us hearing voices. Chic, forward and on theme, she had us all burning at the stake," Justin explained.
Most Likely to Play Broccoli in the High School Play: Frances McDormand
"If anyone can wear a leafy headpiece and twirl around, it's this Oscar winner. Eccentric, weird and why we LOVE EVERYTHING Frances," noted Justin.
Most Likely to Crawl Back Under a Rock After the Gala: Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen
"These are the groundhogs of the Met. They always have the expressions of melting candles, dress like hoarders, and in a puff off smoke, we don't see them ever again 'til next year," said Justin.
