by Tierney Bricker | Thu., May. 10, 2018 11:10 AM
Roll call...take two.
Lethal Weapon might look a little different next season, should it receive a third season pick-up from Fox. After star Clayne Crawford apologized for his on-set behavior that reportedly hurting the show's renewal chances, it was reported that Lethal Weapon was actually looking to recast the role. (Um, without telling Crawford though. Oops!)
While it's pretty unusual for a TV show to recast its lead role, Lethal Weapon would not be the first series to replace an actor during its run.
Shows like The O.C., Riverdale, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and others all pulled casting switcheroos in the past, all for various reasons. (Think on-set feuds, scheduling conflicts, etc.)
And recently, Roseanne used its major recast during the original run to pull off a fun storyline on the ABC revival. Two Beckys are better that one, right?!
Click through our brand-new gallery to find out why 12 other major TV roles were recast. (Note: We didn't include classic shows such as Bewitched's iconic Darrin recasting or shows that recast a role after the pilot episode!)
