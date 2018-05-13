Mother's Day is almost upon us and while we love our mom—like a lot—we also have room to love celebrities who are moms. More specifically Leslie Mann and her amazing friendship with her two daughters Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow.

Sure, we love their director dad Judd Apatow too, but the female trio he runs with is the best of the best. In honor of Mother's Day Sunday, we decided to give some love to Mann and her girls. They really are the cutest trio and they have the photos to prove it.

From spending time on set together to gushing about how much they love each other, these three are our favorites. They are such sweet women and together they are the girl squad we want to run with.

So, grab a glass of wine and scroll through Mann and her mini-mes' best moments over the years. Then, call your mom because it's the right thing to do, duh!