Deadpool Goes All Out to Apologize to David Beckham

Deadpool is saying sorry in true Deadpool fashion.

Fans of the first film may remember the beloved antihero making fun of soccer star David Beckham's voice. "Ever heard David Beckham speak?" he asked back in 2016. "It's like he mouthsexed a can of helium."

Well, Beckham caught wind of the insult and Deadpool is feeling awful about it. So awful, in fact, that he's gone to extravagant lengths to apologize.

He began with texts saying sorry along with a kiss emoji. When that didn't seem to do the trick, Deadpool showed up at Beckham's door with milk and cookies. Next, a handful of balloons and a helium voice of his own. "Too soon?" he quipped as Beckham shut the door.