Jennifer Lopez can break it down to any song, anywhere.

During her guest appearance on The Tonight Show, the 48-year-old singer faced off against Jimmy Fallon in a "fast dance-off." The rules of the game were simple: Both contestants had to make up fast dance moves for slow ‘70s jams.

Lopez, who described herself as "competitive," went first and rocked out to the Commodores' "Three Times a Lady." Of course, the World of Dance judge nailed it.

Fallon went next and danced to the Styx's "Babe." Lopez enjoyed Fallon's move and the late-night host admitted his routine "just felt right."

"You are such a ham. It's crazy," Lopez said with a laugh. "I thought I was, but you are, too."