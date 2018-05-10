Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon Have a Hilarious Dance-Off to '70s Slow Jams

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 10, 2018 7:39 AM

Jennifer Lopez can break it down to any song, anywhere.

During her guest appearance on The Tonight Show, the 48-year-old singer faced off against Jimmy Fallon in a "fast dance-off." The rules of the game were simple: Both contestants had to make up fast dance moves for slow ‘70s jams.

Lopez, who described herself as "competitive," went first and rocked out to the Commodores' "Three Times a Lady." Of course, the World of Dance judge nailed it.

Fallon went next and danced to the Styx's "Babe." Lopez enjoyed Fallon's move and the late-night host admitted his routine "just felt right." 

"You are such a ham. It's crazy," Lopez said with a laugh. "I thought I was, but you are, too."

Jennifer Lopez Talks Alex Rodriguez Engagement Rumors After El Anillo Stirs Speculation

In the next round, Lopez broke it down to Richard Harris' "MacArthur Park." After her performance, Fallon pronounced J.Lo the winner.

"Game over! You're clearly the best dancer," he said. 

To finish off the game, Fallon and Lopez did a joint routine.

Watch the video to see their best moves.

