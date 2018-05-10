Chapman was "never" suspicious about Weinstein's behavior. "For one thing, he traveled constantly. And I've never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is." Weinstein "was a wonderful partner to me. He was a friend and a confidant and a supporter," she says. "He's a big personality...and...but...I don't know. I wish I had the answers. But I don't." Describing Weinstein as "charismatic" and "incredibly bright," Chapman recalls that he could be "very charitable," too. "He paid for a friend of mine's mother, who had breast cancer, to go to a top doctor. He was amazing like that. He is amazing like that. That is the tough part of this...this black-and-white thing...life isn't like that." But Chapman doesn't want to be viewed as a victim, "because I don't think I am," she explains. "I am a woman in a s--t situation, but it's not unique."

Chapman initially fled to L.A. with her kids. The family then flew to London and stayed with actor David Oyelowo, her longtime friend. "I kind of found myself in a first-responder capacity. My wife and I were right there with her two kids, and this catastrophe was unfolding in real time across the globe, literally your worst nightmare in terms of a marriage, in terms of the future of your kids and your business. And none of this was your own doing and yet you are entirely lumped into it," Oyelowo tells Vogue. "The thing that was the most difficult to witness was that she quite rightly took the stance of not going out there and defending herself, because there was just too much white noise and too much bile headed in her general direction." Later, Chapman and her kids took refuge at her parents' home. "I'm just living moment to moment," she says. "Is it difficult? Of course. But one adjusts. Is it going to be for the worse? Maybe not."

For many reasons, Chapman is in regular contact with Weinstein—but she can't give any insight into his current mindset. Rolling her eyes, the designer says, "Clearly, when I was married to him, I didn't know anything about his state of mind, so I'm probably not the best person to ask."

Meanwhile, it seems Marchesa is no longer taboo to wear. In fact, Scarlett Johansson wore Marchesa to the 2018 Met Gala—a sign that the fashion community is slowly beginning to embrace Chapman again. "I am firmly convinced that Georgina had no idea about her husband's behavior; blaming her for any of it, as too many have in our gladiatorial digital age, is wrong," Wintour writes. "I believe that one should not hold a person responsible for the actions of his or her partner. What Georgina should be receiving is our compassion and understanding."