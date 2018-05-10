Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her "Sweet" Nickname for Baby True

Khloe Kardashian's nickname for baby True Thompsoncouldn't be cuter.

The reality star and new mama revealed her special moniker for her firstborn daughter as she took to Twitter to commemorate the baby's first month.

"I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow," she wrote, adding a sad face emoji to the tweet. "Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time."

Before signing off, she added, "Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut."

There you have it—True is KoKo's little peanut.

That's not all fans learned on Wednesday about the newest member to the Kardashian family. True's NBA dad Tristan Thompson also dropped some details about his little lady during an interview on UNINTERRUPTED's Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton.