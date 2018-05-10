Tasia Wells/Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 10, 2018 4:15 AM
Tasia Wells/Getty Images
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is engaged, his rep confirms to E! News.
Brown proposed while throwing a surprise 40th birthday party for director Ian Jordan at SBE Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood. "Tonight, with the help of my sons, I asked the love of my life to marry me and he said YESSSS!" he told E! News. "He is my today, tomorrow and everything!"
"You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader. You made me feel like I could do anything," Brown told Jordan, according to Entertainment Tonight. Brown got down on one knee to pop the question and gave his partner of eight years one black and one silver David Yurman band; he got himself the same rings and had the matching bands engraved. With tears streaming down his cheeks, Brown looked into his eyes and said, "I hope we can conquer the world together for the rest of our lives. Ian Lamont Jordan, will you marry me?"
Brown's son made a speech, and the rest of Queer Eye's Fab Five—Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—were there to celebrate the couple's exciting news. To make it extra special, Brown flew in Jordan's family so they could watch the proposal in person. "Fully crying," Van Ness admitted on his Instagram Stories. "He produced this so well."
"OMG!" France wrote on Instagram Stories. "I couldn't be happier for you, KK and Ian!"
Guests enjoyed sweet treats from Charm City Cakes, Three Olives kept the drinks flowing, Butterfly Floral & Event Design decorated the venue and DJ Lil Buddha curated a killer playlist. The proposal came as a surprise to Jordan, who was the subject of Brown's gushy Instagram update Tuesday. "I love you because of your heart, your humor but mostly because you don't mind serving #GlamourShots realness w/ me anytime I ask," Brown wrote in his photo caption. "I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires. #HBD #40ish #TurnUp."
"So, I just realized through all of Karamo and Ian's proposal I didn't post one video. It was almost like I wasn't there!" Berk said later on Instagram Stories. "I was so caught up in the moment that I just wanted to experience it in real life. I love you both. Congratulations!"
Queer Eye will return for a second season on Netflix in 2019.
