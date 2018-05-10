"I just think it's kind of woven into the fabric a little bit," Mel Allen, editor of Yankee Magazine, tells E! News exclusively. "You can kind of leave neighbors to their privacy, and if they need your help, you help 'em."

That's not to say that New Englanders don't gossip at all when there's a celebrity in town—they just keep it among themselves. Allen, who is based in New Hampshire, recalls a time when "there was a rumor that Martha Stewart was looking for a house around here."

"It was the kind of thing where a realtor probably took Martha Stewart around, and the realtor told her neighbor, and the neighbor told someone," he explains. "But it wasn't a story, you know what I mean? It wasn't a picture of Martha Stewart getting out of her car looking at a house. It was just a rumor that went around, but it didn't make the press."

Always a good thing!