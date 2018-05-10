Chris Paul Set to Host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018

In the game of hosting, Chris Paul is ready to deliver a slam dunk.

E! News can confirm the NBA player has been chosen to host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 later this summer.

"I am honored that Nickelodeon asked me to host this year's Kids' Choice Sports awards. I grew up on Nickelodeon and now love watching it with my kids, and I can't wait to share this experience with them," he shared in a statement. "I promise to bring the fun, the slime and the most epic stunts in Kids' Choice Sports history."

The telecast will tape at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. this summer with plenty of famous athletes making appearances.