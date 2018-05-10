Chris Paul Set to Host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 10, 2018 8:15 AM

Chris Paul, Houston Rockets

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

In the game of hosting, Chris Paul is ready to deliver a slam dunk.

E! News can confirm the NBA player has been chosen to host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 later this summer.

"I am honored that Nickelodeon asked me to host this year's Kids' Choice Sports awards. I grew up on Nickelodeon and now love watching it with my kids, and I can't wait to share this experience with them," he shared in a statement. "I promise to bring the fun, the slime and the most epic stunts in Kids' Choice Sports history."

The telecast will tape at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. this summer with plenty of famous athletes making appearances.

Photos

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

And beginning next month, kids will be able to cast their votes for their favorite athletes and all-star moments from the past year.

For those who may not know Chris, the Houston Rockets' point guard is a proud dad to two kids. He also deserves the title of philanthropist thanks to his work with various causes including the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

As for the NBA season, Chris isn't done just yet. The Houston Rockets will face off against the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals kicking off Monday.

Mark your calendars! Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 airs Sunday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

