Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to a Baby Boy Named Hart

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 9, 2018 4:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have welcomed their first child together!

E! News can confirm the Australian model gave birth to a baby boy. The proud parents named their bundle of joy Hart, according to TMZ. Our source says Miranda is "doing great" and home resting.

Kerr is no stranger to motherhood, as she shares custody of 6-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom with ex-husband Orlando Bloom

Last November news broke that Miranda and the Snapchat CEO's brood would soon be growing. A spokesperson shared with us at the time, "Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." Two months later, the 35-year-old would debut her baby bump at a 2018 Golden Globes after-party. 

Photos

Miranda Kerr's Street Style

Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kerr opened up about the unforgettable time in their lives.

She said Flynn was "so excited" to welcome a sibling, recalling, "Evan and I had been together for a while, and he was like, 'When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?' We were like, 'We've got to get married first.' The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute!'"

Miranda and Evan tied the knot last May in front of 45 family members and friends. The mom-to-be "has always wanted more children" and "can't wait to give Flynn a sibling," a source previously revealed to E! News. "Miranda and Evan are doing well as a couple. They have a good balance together."

E! News has reached out to her rep for comment. 

Congratulations, Miranda and Evan! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miranda Kerr , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Breaking , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tristan Thompson, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Here's What True Thompson Looks Like, According to Proud Dad Tristan

Amber Portwood

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Shares a Photo of Her Newborn Son James

Birdie, Brie Bella

Brie Bella's Daughter Birdie Joe Danielson Turns 1! Celebrate Her First Birthday With Her Cutest Baby Pics

Kat Von D

Kat Von D Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Leafar Seyer

"Teen Mom's" Amber Portwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Jesse Plemons

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.