Best Dressed Stars at Cannes 2018: Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., May. 9, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz

Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP / Getty Images

Just off the heels of the Met Gala, celebrities continue to bring jaw-dropping, regal-inspired fashion to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Yesterday was the first day of the 71st annual celebration of film, attracting the likes of successful film executives, directors, designers and Hollywood stars like Penélope Cruz and Julianne Moore (who are starring in competing films). Celebrities, however, aren't just there to promote their films and twirl ultra-fabulous gowns (although it's clearly a bonus). Australian actress Cate Blanchett is this year's head of the jury, joined by A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernayKristen Stewart and more noteworthy industry leaders.

When you put it all together—Hollywood A-listers, French high society, top couture designers—the festival is glamorous affair with a reputation for awing red carpet fashion, photography and epic parties.

Photos

Cannes 2018: Best Dressed Stars

Check out the best dressed celebs above to experience the glory of the film festival! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Lily Aldridge's Met Gala 2018 Dress Revealed so Many Cool Secrets

RELATED ARTICLE: Gigi Hadid's Gown Mirrors the Beauty of Stained Glass at the Met Gala

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Julianne Moore , Irina Shayk , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Cannes Film Festival , 2018 Cannes Film Festival , Red Carpet
Latest News
Penelope Cruz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Boy Meets World

A Boy Meets World Argument Briefly Tore the Internet and the Cast Apart

Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff

Lea Michele Announces BFF Jonathan Groff Will Be Her Maid of Honor

Teddy Geiger

Teddy Geiger Walks First Red Carpet Since Beginning Gender Transition

Inside Justin Theroux and Emma Stone's Friendship

Amber Portwood

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Shares a Photo of Her Newborn Son James

Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Mickey Mouse Club

The Complete History of Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears' Long-Running Rivalry—Including Everything You Forgot

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.