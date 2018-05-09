Selena Gomez is proudly standing on her own two feet.

After dealing with the fallout of yet another breakup from Justin Bieber, multiple sources tell E! News the singer is in a much better place and looking toward the future. We're told Gomez has "completely moved on" Bieber and is "not interested in getting back together with him anytime soon."

The insider explains, "She respects him as a person but has decided she is much happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating."

A second source says Selena, 25, and Justin, 24, "aren't in contact." After things between the celeb pair began to fall apart in March, the "Sorry" performer began spending time with Instagram model Baskin Champion. Despite a whirlwind reconnection, it's safe to say Jelena is over for good.