Will Megan Be Able to Forgive Kyle and Actually Go Through With the Wedding on The Arrangement Season Finale?

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We hear wedding bells ringing! 

The day has finally arrived for Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) to become husband and wife. Even though things ended on a rocky path after last week's episode, it looks like Megan is really going to go through with it. 

Thanks to Terence's (Michael Vartan) beautiful speech, these two might actually have a fighting chance. "We're here to tell a love story. A story of two souls. Neither with families of their own," Terence said on a beautiful mountaintop while Kyle arrived at the wedding altar. "Who roamed the earth in search of something they could not name or describe."

Watch

The Arrangement & The Royals Season Finales

The Arrangement 210

E!

"They'd never actually seen it, but each knew it was there, somewhere, waiting for them. They both suffered and lost hope, but grew stronger with each setback," he shared. "Until both were so strong they could not help but see each other." 

At that moment, Megan is revealed looking more beautiful than ever in her wedding gown. Will these two say "I do" before the episode is over? It's a beautiful day for a wedding... 

See it all go down in the clip above! 

Watch the season finale of The Arrangement Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Couples , Love And Sex , Weddings , Wedding Dress , Josh Henderson , Christine Evangelista , Top Stories
Latest News
Paris Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Karlie Kloss

Fashion Police

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, Reputation Tour

Which 2018 Summer Concert Tour Are You Most Excited For?

Kim D., Botched 413

RHONJ Star Kim D. Gets the Boobs She Always Wanted on Botched

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift's Big Return: All the Best Moments From the Kickoff of Her Reputation Stadium Tour

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Costumes Are "Gorgeous!" Vote for Your Favorite Look

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.