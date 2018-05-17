The 30 Most Memorable Billboard Music Awards Looks of All Time

by Meg Swertlow | Thu., May. 17, 2018 4:00 AM
We're just two days away from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night!
In order to prep you for all the upcoming rockin' and rollin' and general good-timin', we've gone deep in our vaults to find some of the most memorable Billboard Music Awards looks of all time—and they are certainly something to behold!
Of course you're excited to see about what Miss Janet Jackson will be wearing, the 20 costumes (that's right 20!) that Kelly Clarkson's will slay or what Ariana Grande will be donning for her comeback on Sunday, but what about what the hit-makers stepped out in back in the day?
From Pink's cash money dress back in 2000 to Céline Dion's hip-bearing gown in 2003 and Diana Ross' extreme ruffle creation in 2004 to Camila Cabello's fiery look last year, music's hottest stars have always had the wildest fashions.
Take a look at 30 of the most memorable Billboard Music Awards looks of all time...
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!
