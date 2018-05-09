Outlander Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

Are you sitting down, Outlander fans?

Break out your finest scotch because we've got some celebrating to do.

Rejoice, Outlander fans! Starz announced some very good news for fans of the time-travel romance drama on Wednesday: The show has been renewed for two more seasons (five and six!), and you can expect season four to premiere in November 2018. The network also released new images from the upcoming season for your viewing pleasure.

"Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World," Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in statement.