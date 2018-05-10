Which 2018 Summer Concert Tour Are You Most Excited For?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 10, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It might only be May, but the 2018 summer concert season has basically already started!

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour just kicked off this week and she definitely brought the heat. But T.Swift isn't the only music star hitting the road. Everyone from Kenny Chesney with his Trip Around the Sun Tour to Kendrick Lamar as a part of The Championship Tour are on our must-see list.

Ed Sheeran is continuing his Divide Tour as well. He will be branching out into the North American Stadium Tour portion beginning on Aug. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. and it'll be perfect…get it?

Photos

Taylor Swift: Reputation Tour

ESC: Stylish Couples, Jay-Z ,Beyonce

Larry Busacca/PW/WireImag

Legends like Eminem with his Revival Tour (beginning June 30) and Shania Twain with her NOW Tour (which kicked off this month) will be impressing fans throughout the summer. HAIM and the Foo Fighters will continue their tours this summer. Plus, Britney Spears is playing select dates in North America as a part of her Piece of Me Tour and we're not worthy.

Oh, and don't think we forgot that Queen Bey AKA Beyoncé and Jay-Z are hitting the road this summer as well! Their On the Run II Tour begins June 25 in Cleveland and we're not ready for all the awesomeness that's sure to follow.

These celebrities are only the beginning when it comes to the killer summer concert lineup that's taking over North America this year. Whether your into country, pop, hip hop or rock, there's definitely a tour out there for you!

Vote for the singer or band that you're most excited to see in concert this summer below. Don't forget to get your tickets…assuming you don't already have them.

2018 Summer Concert Tours
Which sizzling summer concert tour are you most excited for?
55.9%
10.2%
3.4%
1.7%
1.7%
5.1%
0.8%
5.1%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
0.8%
1.7%
0.8%
4.2%
0.8%

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Concerts , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Beyoncé , Taylor Swift , Ed Sheeran , Jay-Z
Latest News
Paris Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Josh Henderson, Michael Vartan, The Arrangement 210

Will Megan Be Able to Forgive Kyle and Actually Go Through With the Wedding on The Arrangement Season Finale?

Karlie Kloss

Fashion Police

Kim D., Botched 413

RHONJ Star Kim D. Gets the Boobs She Always Wanted on Botched

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift's Big Return: All the Best Moments From the Kickoff of Her Reputation Stadium Tour

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Costumes Are "Gorgeous!" Vote for Your Favorite Look

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.