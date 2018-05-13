It's the season finale of The Royals and the wedding we've all been waiting for is here—no, not Prince Harry and Meghan Markleour very own TV royals King Robert (Max Brown) and his beloved Willow (Genevieve Gaunt).

Up until now, it seemed like the couple was very much in love and ready to take on the monarchy together, but after Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) warned Willow that Robert wasn't to be trusted, their royal matrimony fell into question.

Willow's feelings aside, there was still a coup underway and that meant everything had to go according to plan!

"Eleanor: You continue designing the wedding. Liam: All your best man obligations. Bodyguard: Security. Cyrus: Fondle the help. Everything as it's always been. Do not slip up," Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) instructed the coup crew.

While the rest of the family was going for a more subtle approach, Willow decided to take her concerns to her future husband. "I know you caused the blackout," Willow told Robert. "Who told you that?" Robert snapped back.

Instead of ratting out Eleanor, Willow insisted that she came to the conclusion on her own.